Army chief bats for more ‘substantive’ ROTC program

TANAY: The Philippine Army (PA) leadership is exploring possible areas of improvement in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program ahead of its proposed reinstitution as a compulsory course for college students. In an interview on Friday, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, commanding general of the PA, said this time around, the ROTC program should be more substantive and not merely another prerequisite to graduation that students are compelled to tolerate. He said today's youth must be instilled with a higher level of discipline, especially because there is a higher probability that their services will be needed in view of recent geopolitical developments in the region. 'We are already studying this (ROTC revival) and we are thinking of ways to improve it. Of course, we are aware of the survey, and we are glad that so many Filipinos feel this way,' the Army chief noted. Galido cited a recent Pulse Asia survey showing that some 69 percent of Filipinos favor making ROTC mandatory again. The general made these comments during the 48th foundation anniversary ceremonies of the 2nd Infantry Division in Camp Capinpin in this town. He praised the division's officers and enlisted personnel for their efforts, reducing the New People's Army (NPA) into a spent force that is resorting to terrorist acts to remain somewhat relevant. Source: Philippines News agency