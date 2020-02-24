Army brigade launches ‘new life, new hope’ program for ex rebels

The Army's 602nd Infantry Brigade (602nd IBde) has launched a program to help former Moro rebels integrate better into mainstream society.

Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong, commander of the 602nd IBde based in Carmen, North Cotabato, said the Returnee Comprehensive Aftercare Program (RCAP) launched Sunday aims to provide livelihood, healthcare and educational assistance to former combatants of Moro secessionist groups.

Capulong said RCAP is in line with the government's whole of nation approach, which seeks to institutionalize a holistic approach in addressing the insurgency problem at the local level.

He describes RCAP as a comprehensive program involving various government agencies working together to help locals "who were duped into joining a movement with a lost cause but who have decided to return to the fold of the law.

Initially, Capulong said some 20 former members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have been identified as beneficiaries of the program.

During the program's launching, Capulong encouraged the former rebels to avail of RCAP's housing programs and other interventions.

I see you before as brave men, but now you are braver than before because you succeeded in turning your back against terrorist groups, Capulong said.

He also appealed to the rebels still in the mountains to come down and avail of government assistance and live in peace with their families.

Let us join hands in bringing peace in our communities, he said.

