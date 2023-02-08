Army beats Vanguard in Spikers’ Turf Open Conference

MANILA: Philippine Army pulled off a 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18 win over Vanguard in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Wednesday.

Outside hitter Patrick John Rojas scored 16 points, including 15 kills, for the Troopers, who joined idle Imus at 2-1. Mark Christian Enciso had 13 points and eight excellent digs.

Benjaylo Labide added nine points to go with 11 excellent receptions and eight digs, while Kevin Liberato chipped in seven points as the Army bounced back from its 15-25, 25-23, 22-25, 24-26 loss to Cotabato last Feb. 1.

"Wala kaming na-block nung third set. Sabi ko kapag pinabayaan nila na paluan nang paluan, wala talaga kaming mai-score. Pero kung sa blocking pa lang sisimulan na natin, doon na tayo pupuntos (We have no block in third set. I told them if we allow their spikers to dominate, we cannot score. But if we improve blocking, then we can score)," Army head coach Melvin Carolino said.

"'Yun ang maganda sa team namin kasi sundalo sila lahat, so isang sabi mo lang, susunod kaagad kaya solid 'yung team namin ngayon (The advantage we have is my players are soldiers. They follow orders and that’s made our team solid)," he said.

After the Volley Hitters claimed the third set behind Ruvince Abrot and Razzel Palisoc, the Troopers got their act together in the next frame to wrap up the match.

Abrot delivered 10 attacks and five service aces aside from making 10 excellent receptions for the Vanguard, which suffered its second defeat in three outings. Palisoc contributed 13 points while Joven Camaganakan scored 10 points.

Source: Philippines News Agency