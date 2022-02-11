﻿Army assures villagers’ safety after clash with NPA in Davao Oro

The chief of the Army’s 1001st Infantry Brigade (1001st IBde) on Thursday assured residents of Sitio Tandik, Barangay Tandawan, New Bataan, Davao de Oro of their safety, following an encounter between government troops and New People’s Army (NPA) rebels.

“We call on to the populace of Barangay Tandawan not to panic. The troops are here to protect you from any harm brought about by atrocities of the NPA,” said Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III, commander of 1001IB.

Following a tip from a concerned citizen, troops from the 1001st IBde figured in an armed clash Wednesday in the sitio with the NPA group led by a certain Leo Lacumbo alias Ole that lasted for more than an hour.

There is no reported casualty from the government side while those from the NPA side remain undetermined.

With the incident, Durante urged the public to immediately report to authorities any presence of the armed group for them to respond accordingly.

He then called on the NPAs to surrender and be reunited with their families.

“This might be your best chance to surrender as our doors remain open if you choose to do so. To those who continue to fight against the government, I assure you that we will not stop until this part of the region will be free from your (nefarious) activities,” Durante added.

He also assured the public that they will never stop hunting the NPA as they commit all their resources to ensure that the communists are neutralized.

“We will hit you hard,” Durante said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

