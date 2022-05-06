﻿Army assures public safety amid grenade attack in Cotabato City

The military assured the public Friday that security forces remain in control amid the grenade attack in Cotabato City late Wednesday.

Unidentified men lobbed a fragmentation grenade on a moored fishing boat along Tamontaka River around 6:40 p.m. Nobody was hurt but the seacraft was damaged.

The fishing boat is owned by a certain Datu Manot Sinsuat, a resident of Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Colonel Jose Ambrosio Rustia, commander of Joint Task Group Kutawato, said boat skipper Mustapha Katug Molo and some of his crew members saw the two unidentified persons toss the explosive.

“The boat captain and his crew were off the boat preparing dinner in the covered hall about 30 meters away. The motive of the incident is still to be determined,” Rustia said.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central commander, strongly condemned the grenade attack.

“We condemn the grenade throwing as a terror act that led to damage to property. We, the government security forces, especially the JTF-Central, will not waver in our efforts to continue our mandated duty to protect the lives and properties of the residents of Cotabato City and Central Mindanao,” Uy said.

He added: “Rest assured that the JTF-Central and the 6ID will double our efforts to bring about peace and security, especially in the upcoming elections.”

Source: Philippines News Agency