Army activates 2 more artillery batteries

- The Philippine Army (PA) said on Thursday it has activated its 2nd Air Defense Artillery Battery and 2nd Field Artillery Battery, during short ceremonies in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija last January 15, in line with ongoing efforts to update its defensive capabilities.

These units are under the PA's Army Artillery Regiment (AAR), Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said in a statement.

Army chief, Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, AAR commander Brig. Gen. Virgilio Bartolome and the commanding officers of the two newly-activated units led the activation ceremony.

Zagala said an air defense battery is designed to provide air defense for Army units, areas, and installations against unmanned aerial vehicles or remotely-piloted vehicles as well as fixed and rotary aircraft.

Meanwhile, a field artillery battery will help in troop maneuver to destroy, neutralize, and suppress the enemies through its fire support to maneuver units.

A battery is generally composed of six artillery tubes, rocket or missile launchers.

Zagala said these combined units shall provide a lethal force for a modern PA.

The new units also align with national security priority to safeguard and preserve the Philippine sovereignty and territorial integrity.

To the commanders of the new units, I challenge you to lead your respective batteries with drive and dynamism, Gapay said during the event.

These newly activated batteries are also part of the development of its anti-access and area denial capabilities in pursuit of its vision of becoming a World-Class Army by 2028, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency