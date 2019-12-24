Armed Forces of the Philippines to be more vigilant, alert despite truce with Reds

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief-of-Staff Gen. Noel Clement has directed all front-line military unit commanders to intensify their intelligence-gathering activities to foil possible attacks of communist rebels during the holiday truce.

"Front-line unit commanders are ordered to be extra vigilant and their personnel very cautious and intensify intelligence gathering about possible attacks as they conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster response during calamities or other non-combat missions from quarters who are out to sabotage the truce during the period," military spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, said in a statement Monday.

The ceasefire took effect midnight on Monday and will end at 11:59 p.m. on January 7 next year.

Clement also ordered all field commanders to faithfully observe the unilateral and reciprocal ceasefire with the Communist Party of the Philippine - New People's Army - National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) declared by President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The CPP-NPA has been tagged as a terror group by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, and the Philippines.

"We exercise guarded optimism and assure our people that the Armed Forces of the Philippines will be, as always, faithful to its commitment to peace. We sternly warn violators to this armistice that we will deal with them under military rules and regulations," Arevalo said.

Units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines were ordered to stop all conduct of combat operations targeting terrorists in their hideouts.

However, patrols intended to secure military bases and camps, as well as the communities within their areas of responsibility, are allowed.

"They may enforce arrest of persons who are illegally bearing firearms and doing unlawful acts like arson, extortion, and the like," Arevalo added.

Source: Philippines News agency