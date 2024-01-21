Archbishop Palma tells Sto Niño devotees: Focus on family, education

CEBU CITY: Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma underscored the importance of family and education as he led the faithful during the Solemn Pontifical Mass in honor of Sr. Sto. Niño at the centuries-old Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu's Pilgrim Center here Sunday. 'It's a treasure to emphasize family unity. I know for a fact that many of the parents believed in the importance of education. It's important to send our children to school, but your teachings to your children at home is equally important,' Palma said in a mix of English and Cebuano. He said he was happy to see children being brought by their parents to participate in the Fiesta Señor religious activities, saying that 'that's the way we promote faith' to the youth. Palma even noted that Cebu has been a melting pot for students from anywhere in the world who come here to get their college education in Asia's cradle of Christianity. 'Thanks to the parents who encourage their children to get a good Christian education because they are our hope. Choos ing the best education and they would grow in faith and wisdom through the grace of God,' he said. The 73-year-old leader of the Archdiocese of Cebu's 4.5 million Roman Catholics also recalled how the Cebuano families survived and recovered from the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that destroyed the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño's belfry and leveled many churches in Bohol on Oct. 15 2013. A month later, families faced the devastating effects of Super Typhoon Yolanda. Most recently, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) claimed thousands of Cebuano lives. Despite all the calamities that struck families, he said the Sto, Niño blessed Cebu with big religious events with global impact, citing the International Eucharistic Congress in 2016 and the Quincentennial of Ferdinand Magellan's arrival that marked the 500th year of Christianity. 'Note that we celebrated here the first baptism and the first mass in the country. And that happened here in Cebu,' he added. The Pontifical Mass was concelebrated by Cebu Auxiliary Bi shop Emeritus Antonio Rañola and other priests. Source: Philippines News Agency