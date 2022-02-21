﻿Arcade-like vax center draws kids to Nueva Ecija mall

Ariel Cancer, a resident of this city, left his carinderia (food stall) to have his 10-year-old child vaccinated on Thursday.

“Sa bahay kasi ay siya na lang ang hindi vaccinated. Mas maganda for protection na rin po (In our home, she is the only one not yet vaccinated. It is better for her protection),” he said.

Cancer’s daughter Mariel, a Grade 5 pupil, did not feel nervous because of the set-up of the “Resbakuna Kids” venue where all children’s favorite characters were on display.

“Malaking tulong yung ganitong set-up tapos (This kind of set-up is a big help and then) she is aware of the importance of the vaccine,” he said in an interview.

Provincial health officer Dr. Josie Garcia said her team was delighted over the increasing number of children being brought by their parents to the venue that was made to look like an arcade, so they could be given protection from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

From 59 on Wednesday, more than 70 children were jabbed on Thursday, Garcia said.

“Sabi ng mga mothers mas madaling pumunta sa mall kaysa sa mga RHU (rural health unit) o kaya sa mga gymnasium (Some mothers said that it is easier to go to the mall rather than the RHU or gymnasium),” Garcia said as she cited the mall management for making the venue attractive to children.

She also said no incident of adverse effects from the vaccine has so far been recorded.

Source: Philippines News Agency