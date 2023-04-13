ARBO groups to supply food anew for jails in northern Negros

At least 11 agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) have been tapped anew to supply vegetables and other farm produce for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in 11 district jails located in northern Negros Occidental. The renewal of the marketing agreement between the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Negros Occidental I (North) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) is in line with the implementation of the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP) program. In a statement on Thursday, Assistant Regional Director Lucrecia Taberna of DAR-Western Visayas underscored the importance to sustain the partnership as an instrument to fight hunger and poverty. 'Let us navigate together for the renewal of the marketing agreement between DAR and BJMP under the PAHP as it is our social obligation to ensure food security and sufficiency,' she added. Taberna led the signing of the marketing agreement together with Senior Supt. Marie Rose Laguyo, jail administrator of BJMP-Negros Occidental, in rites held at O Hotel in this city on Wednesday. Teresita Mabunay, officer-in-charge of DAR Negros Occidental I, said for almost three years now, the initiative has met its main objectives of putting food on the tables of PDLs and bringing financial security for the farmer-beneficiaries. 'It is safe to say this is, indeed, one successful program,' she added. The collaboration began with the first marketing agreement signed on Dec. 4, 2020, which generated an annual income of PHP226,803 in 2021 for 15 ARBOs in partnership with 10 BJMP units. The partnership was then renewed on March 25, 2022 for the second year, involving also 11 ARBOs and 11 jails in northern Negros. In the third year, 11 ARBOs will once again benefit from the marketing endeavor. These include Hacienda Pascual Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association (ARBA) of Barangay Alangilan, Bacolod City; Sta. Rosa-Murcia Agrarian Reform Cooperative (ARC) of Barangay Sta. Rosa, Murcia; Hiyang-Hiyang Malasaga Farmers Association (FA) of Barangay Katilingban, Talisay City; Hacienda Pula Silay ARC of Barangay Kapitan Ramon, Silay City; and Sitio Tayap Upland Farmers and Workers Association of Barangay Patag, also of Silay City. Others are Hacienda Basag I FA of Barangay Tanza, E.B. Magalona; Hacienda Gamboa Barangay Mabini ARBA of Cadiz City; San Juan Torena ARC of Barangay Caduhaan, Cadiz City; Mulawin Lanatan Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative of Barangay Poblacion I, Sagay City; Satoca ARC of Barangay Campo Himogaan, also of Sagay City; and Tigbon ARB and FA of Barangay Tigbon, Calatrava. These ARBOs will supply their farm produce to the Metro Bacolod District Jail-Male Dorm, Metro Bacolod District Jail-Male Dorm Annex, Metro Bacolod District Jail-Female Dorm, Talisay City District Jail, Silay City District Jail-Male Dorm, Silay City District Jail-Female Dorm, Victorias City District Jail, Cadiz City District Jail, Sagay City District Jail, Escalante City District Jail, and San Carlos City District Jail. The Enhanced PAHP program already ended last December, but its success and the partnerships it created prompted the DAR to continue its implementation as a regularly funded program under Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Development and Sustainability Program for 2023.

Source: Philippines News Agency