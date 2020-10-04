Aranas bares complete slate for POC election

The 2020 Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) election on Nov. 27 is now set.

World Archery Philippines president Clint Aranas bared his own ticket that will challenge that of Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines chief and incumbent POC president Bambol Tolentino.

Aranas announced on Saturday that Secretary General Julian Camacho of the Wushu Federation of the Philippines will seek another term as POC treasurer.

Camacho will be going up against Philippine Amateur Baseball Association president Chito Loyzaga.

On the other hand, secretaries general Robert Bachmann (squash), Charlie Ho (netball), and Robert Mananquil (billiards) joined Aranas’ group as board members.

A surprise addition to Aranas’ ticket is Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella.

Puentevella was part of Tolentino’s ticket in last year’s snap election, vying for a board member spot along with Cynthia Carreon-Norton of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines.

Aranas and Norton won the two board member spots, while Puentevella finished third.

Puentevella and Norton are going at it for the auditor spot this time.

Aranas earlier said that Philip Juico will run for first vice president, Ada Milby will run for second vice president, Steve Hontiveros is eyeing for reelection as chairman, and Pearl Managuelod will be adopted to his ticket as a board member despite being officially part of Tolentino’s slate.

Source: Philippines News Agency