Aqualia Selects Cority Safety Essentials Solution

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global enterprise EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) software provider Cority announced today its partnership with a new customer, Aqualia, a leading global water management company. The Spain-based organization, owned by the citizen services group FCC (51%) and by the Australian ethical fund IFM Investors (49%) sought a simplified, integrated digital solution to manage its worldwide health and safety program across its expansive network and selected Cority’s Safety Essentials.

“We were looking for a solution to manage our global Health & Safety program,” said Pascual Capmany, director of health & wellbeing at Aqualia. “Our goal was to bring increased visibility and control over our safety management initiatives and felt Cority had the ideal solution. Choosing Cority, a global leader in EHS software, demonstrates our absolute commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of our people – our greatest asset.”

Aqualia is one of the largest water management companies across the globe. Serving 43.5 million consumers in 17 countries, the company is one of the leaders in the water management industry and all stages of the end-to-end water cycle.

Looking for a global solution to classify and categorize safety information, Aqualia aims to enhance visibility and gain actionable insights to prevent incidents and near misses. Cority’s Safety Essentials offers simplicity and rapid deployment along with its ability to grow and scale. Like all Cority Essentials solutions, Safety Essentials enables rapid time-to-value, deploying in just weeks. With built-in best practices, out-of-the-box reports and analytics, an intuitive interface, and simplified data collection, it enables organizations to quickly establish a solid foundation for their safety programs.

“Cority offers the best-in-class integrated technology coupled with its ease of use, and the simplicity of the dashboards and reporting. This will empower our employees to focus on assessing and managing risk effectively rather than spending time on administrative tasks,” added Capmany.

Features of the Safety Essentials solution that will provide immediate value to Aqualia’s programs include incident safety observation and investigation management, root cause analysis, corrective actions (CAPPA), and reporting with robust dashboard capabilities. As part of its strategic vision to standardize and simplify incident reporting and mitigation, Aqualia is also deploying Cority’s mobile application, myCority, to capture data points straight from the field and empower its workforce to play an integral role in the company’s health and safety management program.

Safety Essentials is available as a stand-alone solution or as part of CorityOne , the company’s responsible business platform, consisting of a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs.

“We welcome Aqualia to our expanding Spanish customer base which includes Airbus and several leading manufacturing companies in the region,” said Tjeerd Hendel-Blackford, head of international sales for Cority. “We’re thrilled to support the organization’s strategic vision to streamline workflows and reduce incident rates, furthering their commitment to invest in their people, advancing responsible business practices, and embracing digitalization.”

About Cority

Cority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by more than 1,300 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

About Aqualia

Aqualia is the 4th largest water company in Europe by population served and the 9th largest in the world, according to the Global Water Intelligence ranking (March 2021). It serves 43.5 million users and promotes long-term projects in 17 countries: Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Italy, Mexico, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Czech Republic, Romania and Georgia. The company is considered a benchmark brand in the sector, positioned as cutting-edge, specialised, transparent and innovative. Thanks to a committed team, with great experience, which constantly seeks to improve efficiency in production processes and optimisation of resources and with a clear orientation towards the citizen. More info: www.aqualia.com

