APRISCO ENERGY INDUSTRIES Joins Forces with MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD and BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA in a Cooperation Agreement for REDD+ Initiatives

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / APRISCO ENERGY INDUSTRIES S.L., a Spain-based company dedicated to a fair and sustainable energy transition, has joined forces with BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA SRL and MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD. This groundbreaking initiative is poised to significantly contribute to sustainable development goals set for 2030.

In a move to enhance those tools used to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, a significant collaboration has been announced by Julio Jose Montenegro, the CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB). This partnership, involving APRISCO ENERGY INDUSTRIES S.L., MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD, and BGEB, focuses on the issuance of voluntary carbon credits, which are crucial for CO2 capture and the fight against climate change effects. In December 2023, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, in partnership with MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD, secured approval for ISIN UK.BG.MAX 785.985257. This authorization facilitates the support of the Landmark Forest Conservation Project through equities, with a tenure of 10 years. This cooperative effort is in line with several global environmental commitments. These include the Escazú Agreement, the Paris Agreement, and the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean’s (ECLAC) agreement on climate change and fair transition, as confirmed at the COP28 in Dubai at the end of 2023. The agreement underscores the importance of sustainable forest practices and supports countries implementing them through international financial incentives. APRISCO ENERGY INDUSTRIES S.L., in collaboration with key strategic partners like Catalana de Biogás Ibérica (supported by Sinia Renovables of Banco Sabadell Group), Catalana de Renovables alongside the Soriguè Group, and the “TESLA GROUP” from the Czech Republic, is embarking on a series of initiatives to enhance renewable energy development. These initiatives include: Prioritizing investments in electricity generation from a variety of renewable sources, tailored to the specific potential and opportunities of each country. Stimulating the growth of the renewable energy sector and the broader productive sector. This includes promoting the use of sustainable hydrogen for decarbonization in transportation and industry, enhancing competitiveness, and supporting export activities. Enhancing energy efficiency across various sectors. Advancing the development and implementation of energy storage solutions. Organizing campaigns and discussions to raise awareness about the social, environmental, and economic implications of different energy transition scenarios. Encouraging the recognition and appropriate commercial treatment of biodiversity credits, highlighting their importance in environmental preservation. Providing financial assistance for the restoration and recovery of ecosystems and natural biomes. This recognizes the vital role of protected forest areas, such as “Gran Chaco – Bolivia,” in CO2 capture and climate change mitigation. Acknowledging the significant contribution of BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA SRL’s protected forest capital in “Gran Chaco – Bolivia.” This area is a key biome on the continent, playing a crucial role in CO2 sequestration and helping to counteract climate change effects.

The cooperative agreement aims to tackle climate change by focusing on green energy and energy transition, aligning with REDD+ tools for combating deforestation and enhancing forest conservation and carbon reserves. This strategy, reflecting Bluegrace’s commitment, supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda.

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) exemplifies corporate responsibility in environmental sustainability, aligning with over 90% of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This marks a significant step in BGEB’s global market expansion and investment in impactful projects.

Mr. Montenegro indicated that BGEB’s dedication to sustainability is evident in its commitment to conserving 20.5 million acres of the Amazon Rainforest and aligning with the UN’s Global Compact. Utilizing advanced technology for carbon credit quantification, this initiative significantly contributes to global climate goals.

The global carbon credits market, expected to reach $100 billion by 2030, highlights the importance of BGEB’s project. This initiative, crucial for limiting global warming, represents a synergy of financial investment and environmental action, positioning BGEB as a leader in sustainable innovation.

BGEB’s partnerships extend beyond environmental goals, forming strategic alliances with influential entities such as the Capital Market Association (ICMA), the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), and the United Nations Global Compact. These collaborations are focused on empowering indigenous and impoverished communities through comprehensive social initiatives and sustainability, guided towards universally accepted principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. By enhancing access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure, BGEB is committed to fostering community development alongside its environmental efforts. This integrated approach, which marries environmental conservation with the transition to clean energy and community empowerment, establishes BGEB as a frontrunner in both ecological preservation and clean energy innovation within Bolivia which underscore the ongoing importance of the partnership as it strives towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future, serving as a compelling example of what collective action and innovation can accomplish.

BGEB’s journey inspires us all to take action, as together, we can address climate change and protect our planet for future generations.

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), a global consortium of experts in diverse areas, is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Boasting decades of experience, our team is pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society

