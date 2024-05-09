ILOILO CITY: Various operations launched by different police units under Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 (Western Visayas) last month collared 560 suspects and seized 363 firearms and 46 explosives in the region. PRO-6 spokesperson Lt. Col. Arnel Solis said Thursday that 68 firearms and one explosive were found through the 'iron hand' approach, resulting in the arrest of 61 persons, while 295 firearms and 45 explosives were surrendered or deposited through the 'soft hand' approach. 'The iron hand approach is through police-initiated operations, like serving of search warrants and checkpoints. With the soft hand approach, we go house to house and request that they surrender their firearms to the police stations,' he said. The accomplishment is higher than the 311 firearms that were seized, surrendered, and deposited in March. Solis attributed the high accomplishment to the intensified campaign launched by police units on the ground. Meanwhile, the 425 manhunt operations last month collared 499 wanted perso ns facing various cases. Solis said 74 were tagged as most wanted persons (MWP), while 425 were classified as other wanted persons. The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office recorded the highest arrest with 205, followed by Iloilo Police Provincial Office with 80. Source: Philippines News Agency