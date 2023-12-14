Approved water rate hike to fund projects vs. El Niño: MWSS

MANILA: The approved basic rate hike for water concessionaires next year would fund projects to boost the water supply to mitigate the impact of the El Niño weather phenomenon, an official of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said on Thursday. In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, MWSS chief regulator Patrick Ty said the higher rates for the two concessionaires, Maynilad and Manila Water, would help fast-track the development of alternative water resources amid the El Niño dry spell. "Kinausap natin ang Manila Water at Maynilad at ni-require natin sila na i-fast track po ang kanilang mga proyekto para po maibsan ang epekto ng El Niño (We already talked with Manila Water and Maynilad and we required them to fast-track their projects to cushion the impact of El Niño)," Ty said. For the projects of Manila Water, Ty was pertaining to Wawa-Calawis Water Supply System in Antipolo, which is expected to provide a total of 518 million liters per day (MLD) of water, as well as the PHP7.84 billi on East Bay Phase 2 water treatment plant (WTP) in Laguna, which is expected to provide 200 MLD as additional supply of potable water for Metro Manila's East Zone. For Maynilad, Ty said the modular treatment plant near Putatan Treatment Plant 1 in Muntinlupa will supply 20 MLD, and the Poblacion Water Treatment Plant that is designed to produce 150 MLD at full capacity. The two concessionaires would also provide additional sewage treatment plants, he said. "I can reassure the public that wala pong (there is no) water crisis in Metro Manila. Ito pong mga proyektong ito will mitigate the effects of El Niño. Pinagplanuhan po natin iyan (We have planned for this) and we have prepared since early this year ang pagdating ng (the coming of) El Niño (there is no water crisis in Metro Manila. These projects will mitigate the effects of El Niño. We carefully planned this and we have prepared for the El Niño phenomenon since early this year)," Ty said. Ty earlier announced that Manila Water will increase its charges by PHP6.41 per cubic meter starting January 2024, while Maynilad will have an average rate hike of PHP7.87 per cubic meter. Source: Philippines News Agency