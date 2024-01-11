Application for March 3 civil service exam ends Jan. 12

MANILA: Individuals planning to take the upcoming Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) on March 3 may still file their application in designated Civil Service Commission (CSC) Regional Offices (ROs) or Field Offices (FOs) until Friday, January 12. The CSC earlier announced the extended application period in response to the growing interest in the CSE-PPT Professional and Subprofessional Levels. 'By extending the filing period in regions with the greatest number of applicants, we hope to surpass the 345,194 individuals who took the August 2023 Career Service written examination alone,' CSC chairperson Karlo Nograles said in a statement. Applications will be considered in the order they are received until the deadline or until all available slots are filled. Applicants are advised to make prior inquiries at the nearest CSC RO and FO through the contact information provided on the CSC website (www.csc.gov.ph). CSC NCR, meanwhile, reminds interested examinees that no application shall be ac cepted at its office in Quezon City and its FOs. Applications may only be filed from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the designated venues including SM North EDSA, Quezon City; Fishermall, Quezon City; and SM Manila, Manila City. To be qualified to take the CSE-PPT, applicants must be a Filipino citizen; at least 18 years old on the date of filing of application; of good moral character; has not been convicted by final judgment of an offense or crime involving moral turpitude, disgraceful or immoral conduct, dishonesty, examination irregularity, drunkenness, or addiction to drugs; has not been dishonorably discharged from military service or dismissed for cause from any civilian position in the government; and has not taken the same level of Career Service Examination, either through PPT or CSC Computerized Examination, within three months before the date of exam or from December 3, 2023 to March 2, 2024. The requirements to be submitted include: fully accomplished application form (CS Form No. 100, r evised September 2016); four pieces of identical passport-size ID pictures with name tags (read the examination advisory for the complete specifications); original and photocopy of any accepted ID cards: and examination fee of PHP500. Application forms are available at various CSC ROs or FOs, or may be downloaded from the CSC website to be printed on legal-size bond paper. The CSC reminds applicants to visit its website (www.csc.gov.ph) and official Facebook page for further announcement and updates. The CSC does not recognize and shall not be liable for information posted on any other unauthorized sources. Source: Philippines News Agency