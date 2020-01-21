Application for AirAsia PH’s cadet pilot program opens

AirAsia Philippines officially opened on Monday the application for the first batch of "Dare to Fly!", a cadet pilot program wherein successful applicants could study and train now and pay later.

In July 2019, the carrier inked partnership with Omni Aviation Corporation to make this program possible.

Ten successful applicants will undergo up to two years of technical and leadership training designed to help them assess flight situations they might encounter as pilots. The training was also designed to equip them with the skills and competencies required by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

Until February 20, interested applicants, whether they are currently employees of AirAsia, or anyone who aspires to become a pilot, may visit the AirAsia's website and answer an eligibility test provided after scanning a QR code in the announcement or poster.

Applicants should be Filipino, 21 to 28 years old, college graduate, with minimum height of 158 cm., physically fit, and with good English and Filipino skills.

In a statement, the carrier said it would advance partial training costs for its employees who would be accepted in this program.

Meanwhile, 300 applicants who would pass the eligibility test would move forward to the final stages of selection process. Fees for the tests in these stages will be shouldered by the applicants, according to AirAsia.

AirAsia Philippines earlier announced that successful trainees will reimburse costs associated with the training after completing the program.

In the Philippines, another low-cost carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB), has been offering a cadet pilot program.

CEB's vice president for Flight Operations, Samuel Avila, earlier said that one needs to prepare PHP2 million to PHP3.8 million for a 12-month training to become a pilot.

