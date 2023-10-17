Application for 2024 Foreign Service Officer exam ends Oct. 20

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Tuesday reminded applicants for the upcoming Career Service Examination (CSE) for the Foreign Service Officer (FSO) that they only have until Oct. 20 to submit their applications.

In a news release, the CSC said interested examinees have the option to submit their applications for the Jan. 28, 2024 CSE-FSO through various channels, including the DFA Consular Offices within and outside Metro Manila, Philippine Embassies, Consulates, or Missions overseas, or at the BFSE Secretariat located at the DFA Main Office in Pasay City.

A non-refundable admission fee of PHP500 shall be collected once the application form and supporting documents are inspected and accepted by the concerned Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) office.

Administered jointly by the CSC in partnership with the DFA - Board of Foreign Service Examinations (BFSE), the CSE-FSO plays a pivotal role in the initial stage, known as the Qualifying Test, of the five-part FSO Examination.

'Its purpose is to identify potential candidates for the role of FSO, Class IV, and assess their competencies across four key areas, such as verbal ability, analytical aptitude, numerical skills, and managerial capabilities,' the CSC said.

The CSC said the CSE-FSO would be administered in 18 testing centers across the Philippines, ensuring accessibility to aspiring Foreign Service Officers.

These testing centers are located in Bacolod City, Baguio City, Cagayan de Oro City, Calasiao in Pangasinan, Cebu City, Davao City, Iloilo City, General Santos City, Legazpi City, Lipa City, Lucena City, Metro Manila, San Fernando City in La Union, San Fernando City in Pampanga, Puerto Princesa City, Tacloban City, Tuguegarao City, and Zamboanga City.

To progress to the subsequent phases of the FSO examination, which include a preliminary interview, written test, psychological assessment, and oral examination, candidates are required to achieve a minimum score of 80 in the CSE-FSO.

'This high standard ensures that only the most qualified individuals advance through the rigorous selection process,' the CSC said.

Those who successfully pass the CSE-FSO will be conferred the Career FSO Eligibility, which opens doors to first-level (clerical) and second-level (technical) government positions that do not necessitate professional practice and are exempt from bar, board, or other regulatory requirements.

'This is a significant opportunity for individuals aspiring to represent the Philippines on the international stage as Foreign Service Officers, and it marks the first step in their journey toward a prestigious career in diplomacy,' the CSC said.

To learn more about the complete application requirements and qualifications for the CSE-FSO, interested parties can visit the official CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph or access the relevant information on the DFA website.

Source: Philippines News Agency