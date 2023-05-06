APM TO INTENSIFY TRAINING FOR MEMBERS, VOLUNTEERS

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) will intensify training for its members and volunteers, especially on emergency medical aid, in an effort to optimise services for the public.

Its chief commissioner Aminurrahim Mohamed said this was in response to the Auditor-General’s observations last year regarding the lack of training and certificates related to emergency medical treatment for APM members and volunteers.

“We acknowledge the reprimand that was given, and it happened due to a high turnover of volunteers because there is no job security.

“Although APM volunteers have been given basic training, we can increase medical knowledge through training with those who are skilled in the field,” he said.

Aminurrahim said this after closing the Pre-Hospital Care Training for the East Coast Zone at the Pahang APM headquarters here today, which was attended by 110 members and volunteers from Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Aminurrahim hoped this course could be expanded nationwide, with the training module to be updated by the headquarters’ training management department.

He said it was important to equip APM volunteers with better medical knowledge as the force had been allocated 100 units of four-wheel-drive ambulance for its rescue operations, especially in rural areas.

So far, 30 ambulance units have been received while the rest are expected to be delivered in stages until 2024.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency