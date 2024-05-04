PUTRAJAYA, Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 (APGH 2024) is timely in driving innovation and attracting investment in green hydrogen, in tandem with Malaysia's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in a statement today said that the government is actively seeking international collaboration to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, as hydrogen holds immense potential as the future of clean energy. Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, recently received a courtesy call by the organiser of APGH 2024 led by Sarawak Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni. APGH 2024 will be held on June 10 to 12 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, Sarawak and poised to draw 100 exhibitors, 500 conference delegates, 50 speakers, and 4,000 trade visitors from countries including Japan, Korea, the Nordic Region, Chile, Brazil, Germany, Italy and Spain. M eanwhile, Hazland said that through the Post-COVID Development Strategy, Sarawak is actively pursuing initiatives like hydrogen development, renewable energy sources, carbon capture and storage, and sustainable aviation fuel. "These efforts directly contribute to reducing our carbon footprint and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. At APGH 2024, our invited international experts will share their global insights to add to our collective knowledge and skills base, focusing on the hydrogen market," he said. During the visit, the organiser had emphasised their unwavering commitment to accelerating Malaysia's green hydrogen and energy transition goals. They had also outlined plans to facilitate knowledge sharing, forge strategic partnerships, and showcase the latest advancements in technology, innovation, and sustainable solutions for green hydrogen production and utilisation. More information about the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 available at www.hydrogenapac.com. Source: BE RNAMA News Agency