APEC Secretariat Survey Highlights Public Call for Economic Integration Amid Global Crises

Jakarta, Indonesia - A recent survey by the APEC Secretariat reveals a growing public consensus on the need for economic integration to effectively address global challenges. This insight, despite a limited understanding of multilateralism among the general public, emerges from the APEC Secretariat's 2023 perception survey.

According to Philippines News Agency, titled "Communicating the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040," conducted in September 2023, over 7,000 respondents from 18 APEC member economies voiced their views. The findings, detailed in a press release received in Jakarta on Saturday, indicate a significant trend in public perception across the Asia-Pacific regarding multilateralism and the role of multilateral organizations.

The survey, capturing diverse demographic views, assesses public opinion on how APEC, as a key regional entity, is addressing current challenges. It specifically focuses on the three economic drivers outlined in the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040: trade and investment, innovation and digitalization, and strong, balanced, secure, sustainable, and inclusive growth.

Presented to senior officials at a symposium on APEC priorities for 2024 in Lima this week, the survey's findings aim to guide APEC policymakers in aligning their priorities with public expectations and enhancing stakeholder communication.

The report emphasizes the need to demonstrate the benefits of multilateralism in fostering inclusive and sustainable growth. It counters the perception of unequal benefits and highlights public expectations for international trade to extend beyond goods and services, promoting best practices across economies.

Ambassador Carlos Vasquez, the 2024 chair of APEC Senior Officials, noted the public's expectation of economies to share learning and experiences for mutual progress. He affirmed APEC's alignment with these expectations and Peru's commitment to cooperation and consensus during its 2024 host year.

The survey also underlines an expanded role for intergovernmental organizations like APEC, extending their remit beyond digitalization in trade and investment. The public expects these organizations to address the digital divide, establish best practices, and mitigate security and misinformation risks.

Daniel Quiroga, vice chair of Edelman Global Advisory Latin America, who presented the survey findings, spoke on the positive impacts of digital transformation on local economies. He stressed the importance of acknowledging both the growth potential and the concerns raised by digital transformation, such as cybersecurity, misinformation, and job loss.

In Peru, for instance, a significant majority of respondents expressed a strong interest in promoting e-commerce and digital trade to enhance the digital economy.

Beyond trade, the survey indicates public expectations for APEC to address broader issues such as health and economic resilience, crisis management, climate change, and environmental sustainability.

The report underscores the importance of collaboration among intergovernmental organizations, governments, and policymakers in tackling policy support and implementation challenges. This collaboration is key to achieving inclusive and sustainable growth.

Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat Rebecca Sta Maria highlighted the limited association between environmental sustainability, health resilience, and APEC. She suggested that APEC host economies setting public-resonating priorities could change this perception.

Ambassador Vasquez reflected on the success of the APEC Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, emphasizing the forum's relevance and importance. He underscored the critical role of various stakeholders, including research institutions, media, and civil society, in shaping APEC's 2024 theme, 'Empower, Include and Grow,' and the consensus to advance this agenda.