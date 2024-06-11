APAD AWAITING COMPLETE REPORT INVOLVING TOUR BUS ACCIDENT BEFORE ACTION IS TAKEN

PUTRAJAYA, The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) is working with the relevant agencies involved to obtain a complete report of the road accident between a tour bus and a trailer on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near the Bahau junction on June 9, before any action is taken. APAD said in a statement today that initial action has also been taken by extending a Show-cause Letter (STS) to the bus company to get an explanation about the incident. According to APAD, the review found that the tour bus was licensed under the company Zuzin Holiday Sdn Bhd while the trailer was licensed under the company LSM Metal Ace Sdn Bhd. 'It is emphasised that, if the results of the investigation and the report received reveal any violation of the terms of the service licence by the company, APAD can take action either suspending or cancelling the licence under section 45 or section 62 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 {Act 715) whichever is related," according to the statement. APAD views the incident seriously as it concerns the safety of the public and will not compromise on any offence involving land public transport vehicles that are driven dangerously and resulting in an accident. On June 9, a tour bus carrying a group of teachers from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram in Masjid Tanah, Melaka was involved in an accident on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near the Bahau junction, Muadzam Shah on Sunday. In the crash, the bus carrying 39 passengers and two drivers overturned on the slope of the road after losing control and hitting a trailer carrying a load of iron hoops. The bus was carrying teachers from SK Jeram in Melaka along with their children to Terengganu to attend a benchmarking programme. As of yesterday, the accident had claimed four lives while 12 accident victims are still being treated at the Rompin Hospital. Source: BERNAMA News Agency