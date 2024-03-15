APAC maritime council reelects Gavan as Info Sharing Centre chair

MANILA: The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) has reelected Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, as the chairperson of its Information Sharing Centre (ISC) Governing Council. In a statement on Friday, the PCG said Gavan was reelected during a ReCAAP ISC Governing Council meeting in Singapore on Thursday --extending Gavan's term from April 1, 2024 to May 30, 2027. 'This development underscores the PCG's leadership in an esteemed international platform, showcasing the Philippines' commitment to maritime security and cooperation,' it said. The closed session meeting also served as a platform for the 21 contracting parties to review, formulate and approve the ISC's proposed future initiatives and recommendations. These include shaping the strategic direction and operational framework of the ReCAAP ISC, specifically on enhancing regional cooperation, addressing maritime security challenges, and promoting information sharing among member states toward safeguarding maritime interests and ensuring the safety and security of sea lanes in the Asia Pacific region. The ReCAAP began through cooperation between representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) +6 nations and was formalized on Nov. 11, 2004, as the first and only regional government-to-government agreement to promote and enhance cooperation to suppress piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia. To date, its contracting members are Australia, India, Philippines, Bangladesh, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, China, Myanmar, United Kingdom, Denmark, Netherlands, United States of America, Germany, Norway and Vietnam. Source: Philippines News Agency