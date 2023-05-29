ANWAR REITERATES COMMITMENT TO ARMED FORCES PERSONNEL’S WELFARE

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated the Unity Government’s commitment towards the welfare of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel by channeling allocation to restore designated quarters and buildings, especially those that are dilapidated.

Anwar conveyed this through a post on his official Facebook page after receiving a courtesy call from Chief of Army, Gen Datuk Seri Mohammad Ab Rahman at his office today.

“I am always committed to ensuring the welfare of our armed forces personnel, especially access to quality education for their children,” he posted.

Anwar also touched on concerns over the country’s defence assets, that seemed to be lagging behind that of neighbouring countries.

There he hoped that the country’s armed forces command remained steadfast in ensuring the safety of Malaysians.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency