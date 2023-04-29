ANWAR PUTS A STOP TO INSTALLATION OF NEW BILLBOARDS FEATURING HIS FACE, MALAYSIA MADANI

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered an immediate stop to the installation of new billboards displaying his face and Malaysia MADANI using government allocations.

The prime minister said he did not give any approval for the works and wants the allocation to be used for other things that benefit the people.

However, he said the billboards that have been put up can be maintained.

“I was on my way to Alor Setar yesterday when I was informed about the billboards, and this did not get my approval and consent.

“I have already informed the relevant departments that there is no need for this, but they responded that this was from the previous allocation before the change of government and prime minister,” he told reporters at the Malaysia MADANI Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Anwar said he understood the situation but believed that the allocation could be used for other purposes and wanted the construction of new billboards to be stopped to avoid wastage.

He explained that this was in line with the MADANI government’s stance and hoped it would be respected.

“The officers involved may feel like they are continuing the existing policy, and I don’t blame them. However, I was not informed about this. Thus, I could not make any decision.

“Now that I have been informed, I don’t want government allocations to be used for giant billboards. Enough with what we already have, but this cannot continue,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a live interview session with Bernama TV at the event, the prime minister said Kedah has the potential to grow with other states if it is managed well.

“Kedah is known as the rice bowl of the country. Here, we have the Kulim Hi-Tech Park. New investments and efforts to build the Sanglang port in Perlis are also ongoing, apart from the planned inland ports.

“This will raise the position of Kedah and Perlis to be on par with more developed states with huge potentials like Penang and Perak. However, the states must be managed well, and there must be close and strong cooperation between the state governments and the federal government,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency