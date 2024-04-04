ANWAR PRESENTS AIDILFITRI CONTRIBUTIONS TO 57 SEASONED REFORMISTS

KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended Aidilfitri contributions to 57 seasoned reformists. In a post on his Facebook page, Anwar said the contributions were delivered by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi during a brief ceremony held this morning for the reformists from around Ampang, at the Bukit Antarabangsa state assemblyman's office. "Many of them are facing health issues, and some have become frail due to the age factor. Farhan delivered Aidilfitri contributions on my behalf. "Wishing them good health and ease in preparing for Hari Raya Aidilfitri," said Anwar. Present at the ceremony was Selangor State Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohd Kamri Kamarudin, who also the assemblyman for Bukit Antarabangsa. Source: BERNAMA News Agency