ANWAR PERFORMS FRIDAY PRAYERS AT BANDAR UTAMA BATANG KALI MOSQUE

HULU SELANGOR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim joined nearly 500 congregants for Friday prayers at the Bandar Utama Batang Kali Mosque in Selangor, here today. On arrival at 12.24pm he was welcomed by former Selangor Menteri Besar Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib, State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah and mosque officials. Before Friday prayers, Anwar joined the congregation in listening to a sermon on welcoming the month of Syawal. Ealier, the prime minister had lunch with the local community and took time to mingle with mosque officials and congregants during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri feast held in the mosque compounds Also present was Selangor Police chief, Datuk Hussien Omar Khan. The presence of guests from different backgrounds in their colourful attire, added a special touch to the event, making it even more joyful and festive. Source: BERNAMA News Agency