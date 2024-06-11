ANWAR EXTENDS DONATION TO COMEDIAN AZLEE JAAFAR

KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended a personal donation to comedian Azlee Jaafar who suffered a heart attack recently. In a Facebook post, Anwar said the donation was presented by his Political Secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi who visited the Senario member today. 'He was previously admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) after having a heart attack at home. 'Alhamdulillah, he has been discharged and allowed to return home now. Farhan also presented my donation to him to ease his burden,' Anwar posted. The Prime Minister also prayed for Azlee to continue to be blessed with good health and the ability to return to work in the entertainment industry. Source: BERNAMA News Agency