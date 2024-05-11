KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Unity Government on the DAP candidate's victory in today's Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election. Based on unofficial results, PH candidate Pang Sock Tao has successfully defended the seat in the four-cornered contest. 'Saudara (DAP secretary-general) Anthony Loke, congratulations on the victory in the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election... a fight to victory... (and) now we defend that win,' he said. Anwar, who is also PKR president, was speaking at PKR's 25th anniversary celebration at Sentul Depot here tonight. The KKB seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer. Meanwhile, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, based on the unofficial results, also congratulated Pang. In a Facebook post, he said Pang won the state seat with a bigger majority. Pang faced Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Ma laysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent) in the by-election. Meanwhile, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, based on the unofficial results, also congratulated Pang. In a Facebook post, he said Pang won the state seat with a big majority. Pang faced Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent) in the by-election. Source: BERNAMA News Agency