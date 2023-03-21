Antitrust opens probe into TikTok over violent teen challenge

Fun & Games
admin

The Italian Antitrust Authority said Tuesday it has opened a probe into TikTok over a dangerous challenge involving teenagers that has been featuring on the platform. The probe regards the so-called "French scar" (cicatrice francese) challenge in which young people pinch each others' faces so hard it leaves a mark. The authority accuses TikTok of failing to put into place adequate systems to monitor the content published by third parties and remove dangerous content that instigates suicide, self-harm or harmful dietary habits

Source: Philippines News Agency

Related Posts

Tail-end of cold front to bring more rains to Luzon

admin

Alvarez to Faeldon: Creation of BOC command center illegal

admin

Koronadal City all set for PH’s ‘biggest motorcycle show’

admin

Antitrust opens probe into TikTok over violent teen challenge

Fun & Games
admin

The Italian Antitrust Authority said Tuesday it has opened a probe into TikTok over a dangerous challenge involving teenagers that has been featuring on the platform. The probe regards the so-called "French scar" (cicatrice francese) challenge in which young people pinch each others' faces so hard it leaves a mark. The authority accuses TikTok of failing to put into place adequate systems to monitor the content published by third parties and remove dangerous content that instigates suicide, self-harm or harmful dietary habits

Source: Philippines News Agency

Related Posts

JBC to have broader powers in proposed charter: Concom

admin

DOE, Phivolcs partner to boost energy sector’s resiliency

admin

Box Office: ‘Gods of Egypt’ flops with $14 million debut

admin