Antitrust opens probe into TikTok over violent teen challenge

The Italian Antitrust Authority said Tuesday it has opened a probe into TikTok over a dangerous challenge involving teenagers that has been featuring on the platform. The probe regards the so-called "French scar" (cicatrice francese) challenge in which young people pinch each others' faces so hard it leaves a mark. The authority accuses TikTok of failing to put into place adequate systems to monitor the content published by third parties and remove dangerous content that instigates suicide, self-harm or harmful dietary habits

Source: Philippines News Agency