Antique’s first PUI tests negative for coronavirus

The first person under investigation (PUI) in Antique has tested negative for the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019 nCoV ARD), the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) said on Monday.

IPHO chief Dr. Ric Noel Naciongayo said they have received from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) the negative result from the sample taken from the seaman who had a travel history to China and manifested flu like symptoms.

Today, Monday, we received again the result of the second sample from the RITM and it was negative from nCoV ARD, he said.

Naciongayo said the first nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs taken from the 29 year old seaman were sent to the RITM last Feb. 4, while the second ones were sent two days later. Both tests yielded negative results.

The doctor managing the first PUI will have no more reason to have him under hospital confinement so he will be discharged, he said.

He said this will also somehow allay the fear of the people in Hamtic town where the seaman resides.

Meanwhile, Naciongayo said the second PUI, who is also a seaman who had a layover in Hong Kong before coming home to Antique, is still under the 14 day quarantine period in a hospital in the province.

The second PUI arrived in Antique last Feb. 6 and sought consultation the following day because of flu like symptoms, he said.

The second PUI, said Naciongayo, is a 25 year old seaman from Tobias Fornier. Swaps taken from him were sent by the IPHO to the RITM last February 7.

We are still waiting for the result of his laboratory test from the RITM, he said.

Meanwhile, Naciongayo said he is requesting the Barangay Emergency Response Teams (BERT) composed of the Barangay Health Workers and Barangay Nutrition Scholars to closely monitor the people in their respective areas.

The BERT should closely monitor tourist visitors or newly arrived residents of their barangay, he said, adding that this is necessary in order to keep Antique nCoV free.

Source: Philippines News Agency