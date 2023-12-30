Antiqueños urged to uphold values of Dr. Jose Rizal

BUENAVISTA: Acting Governor Edgar Denosta on Saturday urged Antiqueños to delve into the ideals and principles laid out by Dr. Jose Rizal, the visionary who dedicated his life to the betterment of the nation. 'As we celebrate his (Rizal's) invaluable contributions, we commemorate not just a historical figure, but a leader whose legacy resonates deeply within the fabric of our society,' Denosta said as he led the provincial government's commemoration of Rizal's martyrdom and wreath-laying at the Evelio B. Javier Freedom Park in San Jose de Buenavista on Saturday morning. He said Dr. Jose Rizal epitomized unwavering dedication towards the welfare and progress of the province and the entirety of the Philippines. 'May this day serve as a poignant reminder of our duty to uphold the values Dr. Jose Rizal espoused,' he said. Meanwhile, Antique provincial administrator Neri Duremdes, who is also the former Deputy District Grand Master of Masons in the province, paid homage to Rizal who was a Mason himself. 'Riza l Day is significant for the Masons and to all other freedom-loving Filipinos,' he said. He said the younger generation should emulate and view the national hero as their model because of his sense of patriotism that keeps the nation united and strong. Source: Philippines News Agency