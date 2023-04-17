Antiqueños urged to continue observing Covid-19 protocols

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) is advocating for the observance of health protocols as cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Antique are on the rise. Irene Duldoco, IPHO Information Officer, said in an interview Monday that the province has recorded a Covid-19 case on April 3, a senior citizen from the municipality of Tobias Fornier, after registering a zero case from March 17 to April 2. 'The senior citizen is unvaccinated and could have acquired Covid-19 from a family member,' Duldoco said. As of April 16, Antique has a total of six cases; five were recorded from April 11 to 14. Duldoco attributed the increase to the convergence of people in processions and other activities during the observance of the Holy Week with unvaccinated individuals, particularly senior citizens, being susceptible to the disease because of their low immune system. Four of the six active cases are elderly. 'Our vaccination coverage among the senior citizens is still low,' Duldoco said, although she could not provide the data during the interview. Duldoco said that the public is advised to continue observing the minimum public health standards by wearing face masks, practicing hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded areas, especially if they are coughing or have signs and symptoms of the disease for their safety. 'Public is also reminded to avoid being in enclosed spaces to prevent Covid-19 transmission,' the IPHO information officer sai

Source: Philippines News Agency