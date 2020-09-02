Antiqueños urged to become DOH’s BIDA advocates

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) on Wednesday urged the public to support the Department of Health’s (DOH) new tagline BIDA Solusyon against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“BIDA is an acronym that stands for B–Bawal walang mask, I-I-sanitize ang mga kamay, iwas-hawak sa mga bagay, D-Dumistansya ng isang metro, and A-Alamin ang totoong impormasyon,” said IPHO Information Officer Irene Dulduco in an interview Wednesday.

Dulduco said the public can show their support by posting through their social media accounts the BIDA template.

“The public could even put their picture on the template in support of the BIDA,” she said.

She added that they will also be asking Governor Rhodora Cadiao and other local officials to become BIDA advocates.

She said that IPHO chief Dr. Ric Noel Naciongayo and Provincial Health Officer 1 Dr. Leoncio Abiera, Jr. are already BIDA advocates.

Dulduco added that the province recorded on August 31 two confirmed Covid-19 cases; a health worker in Sibalom and a locally stranded individual (LSI) from Bugasong town.

“With the two recent cases, Antique has a total of nine active cases,” she said.

She said five of the active cases are considered to have acquired Covid-19 through local transmission, one LSI, and three are Cases Outside Province of Antique (COPA).

Of the nine active cases, two are in quarantine facilities, one in a hospital, three are under home quarantine, and three are in Iloilo City.

The province currently has 30 recoveries from Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency