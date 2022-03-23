﻿Antique women urged to continue call for equality

Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Chairperson Leah Tanodra-Armamento on Tuesday urged women in Antique province to continue their call for equality.

Armamento was the keynote speaker during the culmination of the 2022 National Women’s Month celebration in Antique on Tuesday.

“We should continue to call for men to go for concrete action for women,” she said in her message.

Armamento said that Antiqueño women are fortunate to have become achievers.

However, in other places, the struggle for equality and for their potential to be recognized persists,

“Our parents have been supportive of us and the men have been breaking barriers that is why we have a lot of women achievers in Antique,” she said.

Armamento, who is from the Municipality of Sibalom, was also handed a resolution approved by the Antique Provincial Board congratulating her for being the first Antiqueña to be appointed as Commissioner of the CHR.

Source: Philippines News Agency