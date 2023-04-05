Antique women legislators band together for empowerment

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique - Female lawmakers in the province formed the Lady Local Legislators League (4L) of the Philippines Antique chapter as a way of empowering women holding elected posts here. Antique Provincial Board Member Mayella Mae Plameras-Ladislao on Wednesday said for the first time, 56 women legislators from the province decided to form their local chapter in an organizational meeting on Tuesday afternoon. 'Our organizational meeting and election of officers for the local chapter of the all-women organization is still part of our celebration of the Women's Month. We are now excited that we have the all-women local chapter for our voices will now be heard,' said Ladislao, who was elected chapter president, in an interview. She added that as a provincial board member and the committee chairperson on health and social services, it will now be faster for her to see the adoption of legislation promoting women and family welfare. Iloilo Vice Governor Christine Garin, the national interim president of the 4L, said their organization is part of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP), an umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and locally elected officials. 'The organization is a means for women legislators to be able to form friendship and camaraderie with each other apart from the projects that we will be implementing,' Garin said in her message during the organizational meeting. Women vice governors, provincial board, vice mayors and municipal council including ex-officio members are considered as 4L regular members while female barangay captains and councilors, and Sangguniang Kabataan are associate members. Other elected officers in the provincial chapter are Municipal Councilors Jessel Martinez as vice president, Micah Jeremy Grafane as secretary, Ma. Eva Pacificador as treasurer, Joann Amor Dolor as public relations officer. Bugasong Vice Mayor Susan Escote was elected auditor. There were also five board of directors each from the south and north districts of Antique.

Source: Philippines News Agency