Antique village execs urged to enforce use of face masks

The Antique Police Provincial Office (APPO) is asking the help of barangay officials in the enforcement of Ordinance Number 2020-200, which mandates the wearing of face masks in all public places.

APPO Director. Col. Roy Parena, chair of the Antique Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, in a press conference on Monday said since the province is under general community quarantine (GCQ), more people are allowed to go out to report to work or do necessary transactions, thus, the need for them to wear face masks.

“The barangay captains and their other officials are being requested to help the police ensure that the people in their barangays wear face masks,” he said.

Parena said the mandatory wearing of face masks as well as social distancing are necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a separate interview, Antique Provincial Board Member Dr. Mayella Mae Plameras-Ladislao, the chair of the Committee on Health, said the “Face Mask Ordinance of the Province of Antique” is in support to the provincial IATF Resolution Number 03-2020 passed by the task force on April 16.

“It is a declared purpose of the ordinance as an additional measure to effectively combat the spread of Covid-19 disease by requiring the mandatory use of facemask in all public places, like drugstores, supermarkets, public markets, workplaces, restaurants, streets, churches, malls and the like,” she said.

The ordinance, which she authored and approved on third reading, provides penalties for violators.

“People not wearing face mask for first offense will be reprimanded,” she said.

On second offense, the violator will be fined PHP1,000 or imprisonment for three days or both at the discretion of the court, while fine of PHP2,000 or imprisonment for 10 days or both at the discretion of the court will be imposed for the third offense. Source: Philippines News Agency