Antique university to integrate drug prevention in learning materials

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: The University of Antique (UA) will integrate drug education and prevention into its instructional materials starting next school year as it aims to be a drug-free campus. The UA emerged as among the top 3 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country during the Philippine Anti-Illegal Drugs Strategy (PADS) Innovative Awards of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED). The competition, participated in by 34 HEIs nationwide, recognizes practices, strategies, projects, and innovations in drug education and prevention in adherence with Executive Order 66, series of 2018, institutionalizing the PADS. 'It was then the first time that UA had joined the competition, and we're elated to emerge as top 3,' UA president Dr. Pablo Crespo, Jr., said in an interview on Wednesday. The university has been implementing random drug testing for its faculty and students in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and other government agencies since 2022. 'UA allocates funds yearly for t he random drug testing of 30 faculty and 200 students,' Crespo said. The university's main campus in Sibalom town has 400 faculty members and 15,000 students. Last year, one student tested positive for illegal drugs but was able to graduate after medical and psychological intervention and family support. Dr. Runato Basañes, UA Director for Student Affairs and Services, said student organizations hold lectures on drug education and prevention. 'We enjoin interested students to be members of the Barkada Kontra Droga that raises drug awareness,' he said. The Barkada Kontra Droga, an organization of bikers at the UA, encourages students to engage in a healthy lifestyle through biking and advocates against illegal drugs. The UA received its award at the CHED Auditorium in Quezon City on May 17, 2024. Source: Philippines News Agency