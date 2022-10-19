Antique town to open 2 more integrated schools in remote villages

The municipality of San Remigio will soon have two more integrated schools for better access to education.

Mayor Margarito Mission, Jr., in his State of the Municipal Address (SOMA) delivered on his first 100 days in office on Tuesday at the town’s municipal gymnasium, thanked his constituents for giving him a second term as local chief executive and continuing his plan of opening six integrated schools, especially in the remote barangays.

“We have two more integrated schools being established now in Barangays Osorio I and in General Fullon,” Mission said.

The two integrated schools have a budget of PHP400 million each and are expected to be finished before the opening of the next school year.

Four other schools opened during Mission’s first term in Barangays Panpanan, Banwang Daan, Sumaray, and Aningalan.

Aningalan Integrated Farm School is the first farm school opened in Antique province where the learners are taught to cultivate high-value crops and ways to effectively market their produce.

Mission added that aside from establishing the two integrated schools, the local government unit (LGU) has hired local school board teachers for the existing schools in the municipality.

“It is the first time in the history of our town that we have hired more than 60 local school board teachers,” Mission said.

The mayor said that the local school board teachers were deployed last August under the PHP4.2-million Special Education Fund subsidy allocated by the LGU.

