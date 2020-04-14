Antique to penalize discrimination vs front-liners

The modified enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) being implemented in the province provides penalty to anyone who will discriminate against health care workers and other essential front-liners.

Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao signed Executive Order No. 40 on Monday extending the ECQ until end of April.

“Words are fruitless to thank our doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers, the men in uniform, the members of the media and others in the front line for their heroic deeds, as well as our officials in the local government units and their constituents for their remarkable spirit of cooperation in their collective cause against Covid-19,” her EO said.

Cadiao, who previously received complaints of discrimination, said that anyone discriminating against health workers shall be penalized based on applicable laws.

In the EO, she said that health workers and essential front-liners and the public are strongly encouraged to report any form of discrimination to the proper authorities for appropriate action.

Meantime, the governor, as stated in the order, said that it is not yet the moment for Antique to lower down its guard against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) because the province currently has two confirmed cases.

“Whereas for close to a month now we have been experiencing difficult and trying times in many ways and many fronts as we defended ourselves against an incorporeal and unseen adversary, the dreaded Covid-19,” the EO stated.

The confirmed positive cases were from Semirara Island in Caluya town and the municipality of Pandan; results were released April 7 and 9, respectively.

In the EO, the governor made mandatory the use of face masks while going to public places, and during passage of essential goods from town to town including in the municipality of Pandan and in Semirara island where there is a temporary lockdown. Fisherfolks and farmers can now do their regular activities so as not to affect food production.

The mandatory use of face mask was not stipulated in previous executive orders while the fisherfolks and farmers, were then encouraged to stay at home to prevent the spread of virus.

Moreover, the EO mandated that local border checkpoints situated along the national highway shall be manned by personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“As for the barangay officials and tanods (watchmen), they are advised to look after their interior roads,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency