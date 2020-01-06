Antique to acquire lot for new capitol building

The Antique provincial government is pushing its planned lot acquisition for the new capitol building this year.

Antique Vice Governor Edgar Denosta said provincial officials are considering a lot in Barangay Atabay here. The lot purchase could happen this June, he said.

Denosta said that of the several proposed sites, the property in the said village is bigger and suitable for the provincial building including its future expansion.

Governor Rhodora Cadiao last year conducted an ocular inspection on the five-hectare lot.

The provincial government, she said, has savings of about PHP2 million that would be used for the lot acquisition.

Meanwhile, Denosta said he is supportive of the move to construct a new capitol building in a place that is not yet congested.

The construction of the capitol may take some time after the lot acquisition though, he said.

Denosta said since the new site is still agricultural, its land conversion and titling could take some time.

The present capitol site in the town proper here has gotten congested, with barely enough parking space for vehicles.

The governor plans to accommodate offices of some national government agencies at the new site to make it a one-stop-shop for the transacting public.

The present capitol building was constructed in 1957 during the incumbency of former Governor Josue Cadiao, the incumbent governor's father.

Source: Philippines News Agency