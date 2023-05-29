Antique suspends classes, work due to Typhoon Betty

Classes at all levels and work in all provincial government offices in Antique have been suspended on Monday in anticipation of the southwest monsoon rains that will be enhanced by Typhoon Betty. Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao in an interview Monday said that she had declared the suspension of classes for both public and private schools and work at the provincial government following consultation with the Antique Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO). Personnel under the PDRRMO, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) Provincial Engineering Office (PEO), and hospital will still be reporting for work to comprise the skeletal force. 'I advise parents to already fetch their children because I was informed that the worse effect of Typhoon Betty will be this afternoon,' Cadiao said. Prior to the governor's declaration, 12 of the province's 18 local government units already issued orders on Sunday suspending classes on May 29 and 30. The LGUs of Sibalom, San Jose de Buenavista and San Remigio also declared suspension of work. Cadiao further advised LGUs to monitor the situation on May 30 if they still need to suspend the classes. The governor said that during Typhoon Paeng, the weather was normal except for intermittent rains in the morning of Oct. 22, 2023, but the heavy rainfall accompanied by a strong wind was felt in the evening that even led to the collapse of a portion of the Paliwan Bridge connecting towns of Bugasong and Laua-an. 'I had given instruction to the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) to preposition some family food packs in Culasi so that when the water will rise at the Paliwan River and it would become impassable without the repair of the bridge, the residents could be distributed with food packs,' Cadiao said. The PSWDO since last week had already prepared PHP300,000 worth of family food packs, drinking water and 220 sacks of rice for families that will possibly be displaced by the typhoon. In a separate interview with Philippine Coast Guard Station commander Lieutenant Senior Grade Rey Anacita, he said trips of passenger sea vessels from the ports of Libertad and Culasi to the island municipality of Caluya have been suspended on Monday because of the strong waves. 'We also advised the fishermen to temporarily seek shelter for their safety,' Anacita said. (

Source: Philippines News Agency