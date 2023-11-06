Antique SK officials urged to undergo mandatory training

The newly-elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials in the province of Antique have been encouraged to undergo the SK Mandatory Training (SKMT) before the Nov. 14 deadline. Antique SK Provincial Federation president Mark Canja said in an interview on Monday that so far, there are no SK officials from the 18 municipalities of the province who have requested the conduct of the SKMT following the Oct. 30 Barangay and SK Elections (BSKE). 'I urge the SK officials to schedule the conduct of the SKMT since this is a requirement before they could assume office,' Canja said. He said the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the National Youth Commission (NYC) previously conducted the mandatory training. But this year, Canja said the DILG and NYC accredited the Antique Provincial Youth Development Office (PYDO) to conduct the training with its municipal counterparts, making it more accessible for the SK officials. He cited the importance of the SKMT to orient the newly-elected youth officials on the SK history, planning and budgeting, meetings and resolutions, code of conduct and ethical standards, decentralization, and local governance. 'The SKMT orients the SK officials about their functions and to identify their priority programs for their 10-percent development fund,' Canja said. The SKMT is also mandated under Republic Act 10742 or the SK Reform Act. After undergoing the SKMT, Canja said the SK officials from the 590 barangays of Antique will also have their election for their municipal SK officials on Nov. 15 and then for their provincial federation.

Source: Philippines News Agency