Antique searches for PWD Covid-19 heroes

The search is on for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Antique who have proven heroic acts amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

Paulo Castillo, head of the Provincial Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) under the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, said Thursday the “Search for PWD Covid-19 Heroes” is part of their celebration of the 42nd National Disability Prevention (NDPR) Week.

“The PWD Covid-19 heroes are those who, despite their disabilities, were still able to help others in a crisis, especially during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in the province for a month starting last March 16,” Castillo said in an interview.

The NDPR Week celebration runs from July 13 to July 24.

Nomination forms have been distributed to municipal social welfare and development offices and PDAO focal persons in the municipalities, to be completed and submitted to the Antique PDAO on or before July 15.

He said the awarding will be held during their closing program at the PDAO in San Jose de Buenavista on July 24.

All nominees will receive certificates while PDAO is still determining the prizes to be given to the winner.

As part of the activities, the Community-Based Inclusive Development Therapy Center that will cater to zero to six-year-old children with an orthopedic problem in need of therapy will be inaugurated on July 21.

“The clients, who are children of indigent families, will be scheduled for their free therapy session in observance of safe physical distancing,” Castillo said.

Some 80 wheelchairs from the Department of Health (DOH) will also be distributed to their target recipients on the same day.

The wheelchairs from the Integrated Non-Communicable Disease Prevention and Control Program of DOH 6 (Western Visayas) were given as part of the promotion of the health and wellness program.

Antique currently has 13,000 PWDs registered with the PDAO.

Source: Philippines News Agency