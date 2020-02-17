Antique remains free of Covid 19

and lt;description and gt;

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) said the province of Antique remains free from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) following the negative result of specimens taken from two patients under investigation (PUIs).

In an interview Monday, IPHO chief, Dr. Ric Noel Naciongayo said the two PUIs were already discharged last week from the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital (ASMGH).

The two PUIs were both seamen who arrived in the province for their vacation. However, they sought medical treatment after experiencing flu like symptoms.

It was learned that the first 29 year old PUI stayed overnight in a hotel in China before coming home to Hamtic town.

The second PUI, 25, had a layover in Hong Kong before coming home to Antique last Feb. 6.

Their nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) turned out negative.

Meanwhile, Naciongayo said they are just doing their work properly in reaction to those people describing the IPHO to be overacting in the case management of the Covid 19.

It is better to be overacting than to be sorry later, he said.

He added they will continue to have the triage area in front of the ASMGH for health personnel to assess and segregate patients with infectious diseases like Covid 19 before they are brought inside the hospital.

Source: Philippines News Agency

