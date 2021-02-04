Antique records 18 dengue cases with 1 death

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) is urging the public to remain vigilant against dengue as Antique already recorded 18 cases with one death during the first 16 days of January this year.

Dr. Leoncio Abiera, Jr. of the IPHO, in an interview on Wednesday, identified the lone fatality as a 38-year-old male from Barangay Mag-aba, Pandan who died on Jan. 8.

“From Jan. 1 to 16, the 17 live cases were reported from the towns of Culasi, Sibalom with four each; Tibiao, Tobias Fornier, Hamtic, San Jose de Buenavista with two each; and, San Remigio with one case,” he said.

Abiera said that they are urging the public to seek early consultation so that they could receive early treatment.

“Although the number of dengue cases is lower as compared with last year’s 46 for the same period, but then we are urging the people not to be afraid to go to their doctors for consultation,” he said.

He said that due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) people are hesitant to go to the hospital for consultation because they are afraid that they might be contaminated.

“There are people who refuse to go to the health facilities also because they might be suspected to have Covid-19,” he said.

He said the person suffering from Covid-19 also develops a fever, which is similar to dengue.

“People should have to seek medical treatment already if after three days their fever does not subside,” he said.

He said that they can even just have online consultation with their doctors if they are indeed afraid to go to the hospital.

“We also have the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits for dengue available,” Abiera added.