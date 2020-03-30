Antique records 1 PUI death

The Antique Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) is currently conducting contact tracing following the death of one patient under investigation (PUI) at the Antique Medical Center (AMC) here on March 27.

IPHO chief Dr. Ric Noel Naciongayo, said that the Antique Inter-Agency Task Force for Coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) immediately conducted contact tracing of family members, health workers and those who were exposed to the patient to monitor their health situation.

“We have to conduct contract tracing so that we could monitor their health conditions as well as put them on quarantine as we wait for the laboratory result to arrive,” he said during a press conference on Monday.

He said the result of the swabs taken from the PUI sent to the Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City is expected anytime within the day.

Meanwhile, the AMC already stopped its admission of patients since March 28 after some of its nurses and health workers had to be quarantined following the death of the PUI.

Naciongayo said the task force is also proposing for Governor Rhodora Cadiao to extend the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), which supposedly will end on March 31.

“We want to be very sure that our province will remain Covid-19 free,” he said.

He asked Antiqueños who had been stranded in the borders of Aklan and Antique, and Iloilo and Antique to understand why the province is implementing the ECQ, which prevents them from coming home for now because it would really be a big health problem if Covid-19 will spread in the province. Source: Philippines News Agency