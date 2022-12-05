Antique prov’l board approves lower PHP1.8-B 2023 budget

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique: The Antique provincial board members have approved unanimously the province’s PHP1.8-billion budget for 2023 during their 21st regular session on Monday.

In an interview after the session, Vice Governor Edgar Denosta welcomed the budget approval. “Our budget for fiscal year 2023 (of) PHP1.8 billion is lesser than this year’s budget of (around) PHP2.1 billion because of our lesser tax collection due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” he said. Next year’s budget is lower by PHP213 million than this year’s.

“Since we have a lesser budget, there might be a trim down of services of job orders because of the tight budget under the personal services,” said Denosta.

Denosta also said the budget includes a 20-percent development fund worth PHP330.5 million and a 5 percent calamity fund worth PHP94.7 millio

Source: Philippines News Agency