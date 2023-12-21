Antique procures P3.9-M salt production facilities

BUENAVISTA: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Antique provincial office is in the process of procuring equipment for four shared service facilities (SSF) on salt production. The provincial government has set aside PHP3.9 million for the procurement of equipment for SSFs of four local government units (LGUs) of Laua-an, Bugasong, Belison and Patnongon, DTI Antique officer-in-charge (OIC) Provincial Director Mutya Eusores said in an interview on Thursday. Eusores is hopeful that the facilities and equipment such as stainless steel water pump with diesel engine and accessories, stainless cooking vat, cooling trough with screen, stainless evaporating pans, weighing scale, furnace with hopper and chimney, digital salinometer and bag sewer would be available before the end of the year. The SSF on salt production was earlier proposed by the four LGUs, which could help increase their production and ensure that the province has enough supply of salt, she said. The proposal was approved by DTI in the middl e of the year, she added. Eusores said so far, there are at least 65 SSFs provided to cooperators composed of LGUs and organizations of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Meanwhile, Eusores said the department has intensified its monitoring of prices of Noche Buena products with four days until Christmas. 'We ensure the consumers that there is enough supply of Noche Buena products that there is no need for them to panic buy and the prices are within the suggested retail price,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency