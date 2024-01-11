Latest News

Antique police to strengthen barangay anti-drug abuse councils

BUENAVISTA: The Antique Provincial Police Office (APPO) will reorganize Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADACs) to strengthen anti-illegal drugs campaign. APPO director Col. Rogelio Abran Jr. said he will meet the newly-elected barangay officials in Antique for the assessment and reorganization of their BADAC after the election of the provincial federation of the Liga ng mga Barangay on Friday, Jan. 12. 'The BADACs have a big contribution to the success of the illegal drugs campaign,' he said in an interview on Thursday. He said strengthening the BADAC at the grassroots level will also result in stronger municipal and provincial councils. 'Last year, the police was able to initiate a total of 24 operations through buy-bust and incidental search that resulted in the arrest of 34 drug personalities,' he said. He said that during those operations, the police confiscated 179.890 grams of prohibited drugs valued at over PHP1.2 million. Abran said they believed they could accomplish more with the support o f the councils, especially since only two barangays in the province are left not cleared of illegal drugs. Meantime, Abran said their crime prevention efforts and intensified law enforcement operations in 2023 resulted in decreased crime incidents, with only 1,135 compared to 1,216 in 2022. Index crimes decreased to 142 from 165 in 2022. 'Rape incident, however, was prevalent in 2023 with 38 cases,' Abran said. The other index crimes were physical injury with 31 incidents, murder with 25, and theft with 21. Source: Philippines News Agency

